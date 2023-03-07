Alabama LSU Basketball

Alabama guard Rylan Griffen (3) dunks against LSU guard Justice Williams (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The SEC men's basketball tournament descends on Nashville again this week with everything from teams looking to secure an NCAA tournament No. 1 seed like Alabama to teams hoping their bubble doesn't pop like Mississippi State to teams just playing out the string like LSU.

