The SEC men's basketball tournament descends on Nashville again this week with everything from teams looking to secure an NCAA tournament No. 1 seed like Alabama to teams hoping their bubble doesn't pop like Mississippi State to teams just playing out the string like LSU.
Of course, the grand prize is available to all 14 teams: An automatic berth to the Big Dance. Half of the SEC teams are comfortably in the NCAA field no matter what happens this week; the conference's top seven seeds are listed in all 107 mock brackets compiled by the Bracket Matrix, with Auburn the lowest at a projected No. 9 seed.
The only team in the middle is Mississippi State, which is listed in 96 of 107 brackets and projected to be one of the final four teams in the field. A couple of wins this week in Nashville could elevate the Bulldogs out of having to play in the First Four portion of the NCAA tournament.
As for the other six teams, it appears to be a stark choice: Win the SEC tournament or miss the big one. That includes LSU, which started 12-1 with an SEC-opening victory over Arkansas but has won just once since and is the tournament's bottom seed.
So, how likely are any of the long shots? How big of a favorite is top-seed Alabama? Let's take a look at how the futures market for the SEC tournament, which begins Wednesday, shapes up at Caesars Sportsbook:
SEC tournament odds
(From Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday afternoon)
• Alabama Crimson Tide +155
• Kentucky Wildcats +380
• Tennessee Volunteers +380
• Texas A&M Aggies +550
• Arkansas Razorbacks +1000
• Auburn Tigers +1800
• Missouri Tigers +2000
• Mississippi State Bulldogs +5000
• Vanderbilt Commodores +6000
• Florida Gators +10000
• LSU Tigers +15000
• Ole Miss Rebels +15000
• South Carolina Gamecocks +15000
• Georgia Bulldogs +15000
The favorite: Alabama (+155)
There's no question the Crimson Tide have been the SEC's best team start to finish. Alabama rolled through non-conference play and didn't lose an SEC game until late February. With Texas A&M struggling early, Tennessee fading late and Kentucky unable to remain consistent, there's no other choice to be the favorite, and the odds reflect that. However, since the controversy surrounding Brandon Miller's involvement in a Tuscaloosa murder scene (he has not been charged with a crime) ratcheted up, the Tide has fallen behind in four straight games, hasn't shot the ball well from 3-point range and has gone 2-2 (and 0-4 against the spread). Can they right the ship for the postseason?
Other contenders: Kentucky (+380), Tennessee (+380), Texas A&M (+550), Arkansas (+1000)
As mentioned above, there are reasons to doubt all of these teams. Texas A&M is one of the hottest teams in America and just beat Alabama on Saturday, but do you trust a team that lost to Wofford in December? Kentucky has also gotten hot late but also appears capable of losing to anyone (South Carolina, Georgia, Vanderbilt). Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler is out with a knee injury, and the Vols must win four games in four days. Arkansas is only the No. 10 seed but has as much talent as anyone on this side of Alabama.
Sleeper: Missouri (+2000)
The Tigers' sterling record — 23-8, with no losses below Quad 1 in the NCAA's ranking system — doesn't impress analytics systems, who punish them for so many close wins (7-0 in games decided by 5 points or less) and getting thrashed by good teams in a couple of losses. Still, where else are you getting 20-to-1 on a team with a double-bye on a four-game winning streak and wins over Kentucky and Tennessee?
Pick: Alabama
Ultimately, there are too many question marks to back anyone else. The +155 price tag is steep, but the Crimson Tide will be big favorites against either Florida or Mississippi State in their first game, then will be motivated for revenge against possible semifinal opponent Tennessee and finals opponent Texas A&M, the two teams responsible for Alabama's conference losses. That sets up a nice storyline to get this team back on track in what has been a highly successful — but highly troubled — season.
