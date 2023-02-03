Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, is doused by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and teammates during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The Philadelphia Eagles were an afterthought as far as being a Super Bowl contender last February, but that is no longer the case 12 months later. The Eagles opened at +4000 to win Super Bowl 57, which was the same as the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.
The Eagles were at +4000 until June 1st when they saw their odds shift to +2800, and they didn’t see another significant shift until after a Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions in which they went to +1400.
Their odds continued to trend positively after an 8-0 start to the regular season, as they were at +600 or lower each of the remaining weeks until the postseason.
However, the Eagles weren’t the overall favorite heading into the playoffs after losing two of their last three regular-season games in large part due to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury. Hurts proved to be fully healthy though in a divisional round blowout of the Giants, and the Eagles became Super Bowl favorites heading into conference championship week and have kept that title ever since.
Let’s take a look at how the Eagles’ Super Bowl futures odds progressed over the past 12 months.
