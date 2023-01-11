Giants Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after catching a 17-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 Bruce Kluckhohn

The 2022 fantasy football season was set to end on a high note in Week 17, but it came to a screeching halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. Thankfully, Hamlin’s condition has taken a turn for the better, but several fantasy leagues were left in a tough spot as far as crowning a champion with the highly-anticipated Bills-Bengals game declared a no-contest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.