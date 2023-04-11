Alabama Pro Day Football

Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

After the Carolina Panthers traded for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears, the odds immediately reacted: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud quickly became the new favorite to be the top pick, replacing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

