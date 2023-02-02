A fan holds a sign after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
With Thursday being Groundhog Day, we’re never really quite sure what is going to happen when Punxsutawney Phil climbs out of his little rodent hole. However, in the NFL, when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs, for at least the past half-decade, their opponents always seem to get six more months of winter.
Ever since the team drafted a potential G.O.A.T candidate, Patrick Mahomes, not only does it seems they’re in the running for a Lombardi Trophy, they are in it every year. And the odds reflect that.
If the line at kickoff remains where it is as of Thursday morning – Philadelphia being favored by 1½ to 2, it would be not only the first time Mahomes would be an underdog in a Super Bowl (his third trip). It'd be just the seventh time as a starter following his rookie season he went into a game – regular season or playoffs – as anything but the favorite.
Have things changed at all throughout the course of a year? Turns out the best value would have been right before the start of the regular season when they were as high as +1000 (10-1). We take a look at the Chiefs’ futures odds movement over the past 12 months – since the end of Super Bowl LVI and what they look like now.
