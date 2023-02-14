Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Terry Bradshaw, left, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

 Marcio J. Sanchez

Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin.

