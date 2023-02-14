Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to Terry Bradshaw, left, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin.
Yeah, I know. Don’t cry on your king cake.
All that being said, and after being fully depressed, we already are looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas – the first ever in Sin City – which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024 (which just so happens to be the Sunday before Mardi Gras next year).
And if you already think you know who is going to win the big game next year, you can bet on it. In fact, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a promo through the end of the week that if you make a $50 futures bet on an NFL team to win the Super Bowl next year, you get a $25 free bet on anything you would like to use it on.
In other words, you could theoretically bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to repeat at +575 (a $50 winning bet would return $287.50 in profit) and then get a free $25 bet to bet on the Saints at +5000 (we don’t necessarily advise this) that would return $1,250 next February if the Black and Gold hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
What about all of the teams? Well, we have you covered. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win the title next year on Caesars Sportsbook:
