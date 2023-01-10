Giants Eagles Football

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Lawrence Cager (83) during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

Each week leading up to Super Bowl 57, I’ll be evaluating the futures betting market for the remaining NFL playoff teams.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.