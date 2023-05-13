Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Saturday, May 13:
TOP PLAY
The play: XFL championship, DC Defenders -6 over Arlington Renegades
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: Caesars Sportsbook
Time/TV: 7 p.m. (ABC)
Our take: I haven't followed the XFL, but our Jim Derry has, and he likes this as the best bet of a day with no NBA playoffs action. Here's what Jim had to say:
"This line is all over the place and is as high as -7 in some spots, which would still be a good line to take DC. Although Arlington has played well lately, especially on defense, the Defenders' offense has been overwhelming to most teams on a consistent basis throughout the season.
And on the other side, Saints Super Bowl defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has done an excellent job with DC in the same role.
Arlington has averaged just 15.6 points in 11 games this season, and it has been at its best when it is in low-scoring games. However, the DC offense, led by former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, has been solid both through the air and on the ground. In fact, Defenders running back Abram Smith (a former Saint), led the league in rushing this season with 791 yards and seven touchdowns.
This game might stay close for a half, but expect DC to pull away in the second half and win by two touchdowns or more."
BLUE JAYS WIN HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT
The play: MLB, Blue Jays money line over Braves
The odds/bet: +135 ($12 to win $10)
The book: BetMGM
Time/TV: 2:07 p.m. (MLB TV)
Our take: At first blush, this line doesn't make a ton of sense. The Braves are the best team in baseball, non-Rays division, and their starting pitcher, Bryce Elder, has superior numbers to Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios.
But as usual, when you dig deeper, the line is actually short. Berrios has been much better since two terrible starts to begin the season, and Elder, while he's been good, isn't quite as good as his numbers suggest. He'll also be facing his toughest test of the season in this Blue Jays lineup.
Toronto topped Spencer Strider and the Braves on Friday night, and they're poised to clinch the series victory here.
HOW WE’VE FARED
NBA playoffs: Lakers -2½ over Warriors (WON $30)
MLB: Orioles -1½ over Pirates (WON $13.50)
Friday’s profit/loss: +$43.50 (2-0)
Total for the week: +114.20 (6-2, 2 pending)
Total for May: +$126 (13-9, 2 pending)
Total for 2023: -$333.20 (101-114, 2 pending)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
