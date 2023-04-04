Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, center, and guard Luguentz Dort, right, in the second hallf of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a bonus bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.
Our take: The Warriors are still looking to clinch a top-six seed in the Western Conference, and they get a favorable draw on paper tonight against a Thunder team that’s been struggling as of late.
It won’t be a game that the Warriors can’t take for granted though, as the Thunder are still alive in the Western Conference playoff race, but the home-court advantage the Warriors have is one of the best in the NBA as evidenced by their 32-8 home record.
We’ll lay the points with the Warriors since they need this game to avoid the play-in tournament and will almost certainly be locked in being that it’s their last home contest of the regular season.
MLB FIRST FIVE PARLAY
The play: MLB: Guardians over A’s, Dodgers over Rockies first five innings parlay (money line)
The odds/bet: +115 ($10 to win $11.50)
The book: FanDuel Sportsbook
Time/TV: Guardians at A’s 8:40 p.m. (MLB Extra Innings), Rockies at Dodgers 9:10 p.m. (ESPN+)
Our take: Both the Guardians and A’s are coming off wins last night, and while they could very well do so again tonight as heavy favorites, we’re instead going with their first five-inning money lines due to lopsided starting pitching matchups.
The Guardians nearly blew the lead last night against the A’s after their bullpen ran into trouble late in the game, but we feel strongly about them tonight through five innings considering Guardians ace starting pitcher Shane Bieber will be on the mound against inexperienced A’s starter J.P. Sears.
As for the Dodgers, they’ll also have their ace on the mound in Julio Urias, and he shouldn’t have much trouble at home through five against a Rockies lineup that tends to struggle on the road and will have an inconsistent starting pitcher on the mound in German Marquez.
NCAA Men’s National Championship: San Diego State (+7.5) over UConn (LOST $33)
MLB, Braves at Cardinals over eight runs (WON $10)
Monday's profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$23 (1-1)
Total for April: -$89 (2-4)
Total for 2023: -$122.10 (67-74)
NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.