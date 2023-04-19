Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) gestures beside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, April 19:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA playoffs money line, Grizzlies over Lakers
Our take: As of early Wednesday afternoon, the question still remains: Will Ja Morant play or won’t he?
Obviously, Joe Q. Public and his Aunt Mabel are betting he won’t, as the seventh-seeded Lakers (who are always overpriced) are slightly favored to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to L.A. Sorry, but we ain’t buying it.
Throughout the history of this column, and especially so recently, when we have faded the public, we have been highly successful. This is a perfect opportunity to do so.
Reading through the lines, Morant likely will try to give it a go, which in turn could change this line to Memphis slightly favored. In other words, buy it now. However, even if he doesn’t play, expect the Grizzlies to be at their best, and expect Jalen Jackson (we also like his over 22.5 points).
Oh, and while I was writing this, the odds changed from +100 to -105, which means either someone knows something or big money is coming in this afternoon on the Grizzlies. Either way, we’re headed to the app, and you should join us.
ZURICH CLASSIC TOP 10
The play: Zurich Classic of New Orleans top 10 finish, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim to finish in the top 10
The odds/bet: +120 ($10 to win $12)
The book: DraftKings
Time/TV: Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel, ESPN+ and on Saturday and Sunday on CBS
Our take: In just a couple of stints playing together, these two have fared well, and should be a nice combination for this TPC Louisiana course.
Their odds to win have dropped in the past couple of days, which means the pros also like this combo, and this is a great alternative to betting the favorites of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele at +300 to win.
Both golfers here complement the other, and should be even better in alternate-ball format on Days 2 and 4 in Avondale.
NBA playoffs: Cavaliers -5.5 over Knicks (WON $10)
Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$23 (1-1)
Total for the week: -$46 (2-2)
Total for April: -$306.70 (15-21)
Total for 2023: -$330.80 (80-91)
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
