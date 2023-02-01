Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Feb. 1:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA total, Trail Blazers at Grizzlies under 239.5
The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)
The book: BetMGM
Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Our take: Memphis is second in the Western Conference for a reason: They have dictated the pace for much of the season. And despite ending a five-game losing streak Sunday at home against Indiana, they have allowed 112 points or fewer in six of their past eight games.
In other words, if the Grizzlies win (-225), there’s great value on this total, as they have played to the under in six consecutive games, and the books have not quite adjusted yet.
The last time these two teams met in November, the total was 227.5 and it still went under in a 111-106 Memphis victory.
NCAA MEN’S TOTAL
The play: Men’s college basketball total, Villanova at Marquette over 145.5
Our take: These teams have been all over the place (pardon the pun) when it comes to totals this season, but a couple of things stick out on why we like to fade the public here in their rare moment of going with an under.
Marquette games not only have gone over in 13 of 22 games this season, but they have gone over 10 of 12 times when the total is set at 145 or more. They also have played to the over in seven of nine games when they have had at least four days rest.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats seem to play to the style of their opponent and play a ton of tight games. They have allowed 70 or more points in five of their past six games and a few weeks ago lost to Xavier, 88-80.
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.