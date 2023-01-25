New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) moves the ball down court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The Pelicans won 124-110. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.
A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.
Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 18:
TOP PLAY
The play: NBA, Pelicans -3 over Timberwolves
The odds/bet: -108 ($32.40 to win $30)
The book: FanDuel
Time/TV: 7:10 p.m. (BSNO)
Our take: It has been a rough run for the Pelicans without their two big studs in Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Well, Ingram returns Wednesday night, which should give New Orleans and its home fans a big kick in the pants.
After five consecutive losses and six out of the past seven, the Pels are in danger of dropping to the lower end of the Western Conference’s playoff echelon, and it’s about this time when we think it’s time to pick up the pace.
Getting Ingram back should help, but it also should take a lot of pressure off other key guys, such as CJ McCollum.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has been up and down, losing three of four, then winning three in a row before losing to lowly Houston on the road Monday night. Seems like a bad spot for the Timberwolves, especially if they get down early.
VALUE PLAYER PROP
The play: NBA player prop, Brandon Ingram to score game’s first points
NOTE:If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)
Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.