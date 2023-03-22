South Carolina Women's Basketball

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston dribbles the ball during the first half in a second-round college basketball game against South Florida in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 76-45. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

After the first two rounds in the women's NCAA tournament, there have been some changes in the national championship futures market.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.