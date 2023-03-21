WBC Baseball Cuba US Baseball

United States' Trea Turner (8) celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run scoring Jeff McNeil (1) and Will Smith (16) during the sixth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

The World Baseball Classic has produced plenty of drama over the past two weeks, and the end result is a final between two world heavyweights: the United States and Japan. But who do the odds favor in such a matchup?

