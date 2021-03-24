After two months of basically twiddling my thumbs last year, it’s been fun following local baseball and softball teams for the past two months.
And now, it’s like Wow, we’re past the midway point.
The end of the regular season in softball is three weeks away, while the playoff bracket in baseball is four weeks away.
Canceled baseball and softball games because of COVID-19 are not even close to what we experienced during football and basketball.
How much stranger can it get than a sign on bank doors saying you must wear a mask.
And while we are not completely out of the woods, it’s nice to just talk about where we are and projections.
In Class 2A in baseball, Vidalia High is sitting at No. 25 in the power rankings.
Nicholas Kennedy has done a fantastic job in his first season as head coach having to deal with sore arms with two of his top pitchers, and an ice storm that shut everything down for about a week, a crucial week for Kennedy to teach, as well as learn from his team.
Vidalia will only get better as arms heal and young players begin to develop more.
Class 2A has a lot of good teams, and unlike other classes, has more teams than playoff spots.
But the Vikings should be able to remain in the top 32, and by postseason time it’s who’s hot at the moment at that time.
In Class 1A, Delta Charter is sitting at No. 8, which would be good enough for a first-round home playoff game for Mason Ozburn and his Storm team.
The problem for Delta Charter’s baseball team is the same as it was for football and basketball — that formidable district which includes the likes of Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, Oak Grove and St. Frederick.
The good news is that Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek and St. Fred will be in another playoff bracket.
Delta Charter has shown at times it can compete in Class 1A. You can bet Ozburn will be stressing consistency from here on out.
Monterey is sitting at No. 17.
It’s still unfortunate not to see how the Wolves would have fared in the playoffs with pitcher Jacob Spinks, who is one of the top pitchers on Copiah-Lincoln’s baseball team now.
Eric Richard is back at the helm and he’s still adjusting to the late start because of basketball.
The Wolves have enough firepower to get a home playoff game in that first round.
In softball, Vidalia High is sitting at No 26.
Forrest Foster is one of the few to actually have to deal with a couple of COVID-19 cases, not to mention losing pitcher Allie LeBlanc for a week due to a pulled muscle.
Foster was still making portion changes last week, hoping to come up with that lineup that will be ready to compete in three weeks.
The Lady Vikings should fare well in district and earn a first-round away playoff game by April 15.
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 11.
Jeannie Beach is another coach having to deal with shuffling.
The Lady Storm are competitive enough to hold on to a top eight ranking by the end of the season.
Monterey’s Lady Wolves are sitting at No. 11. Cary Shively will have this young team playing its best by playoff time.
The faces are new, but one thing you can count on at Monterey is a team that lives by tradition and knows what it takes to make some noise in the playoffs.
And while the season has appeared to fly by, there are still key games remaining. And the playoffs.
And that’s nice to talk about for a change.
