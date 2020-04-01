Ferriday High senior Tierra Spurs was named Most Valuable Player of District 2-2A, while sophomore SheKayla Miller and junior Jamarrius Johnson was all named to the first team for the boys and girls squads.
Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron as named Co-Coach of the Year along with Rayville’s Jokerra Sneed.
Spurs averaged 12.5 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Miller averaged 15.5 points a game, eight rebounds and 3.4 steals.
Johnson averaged 15.1 points a game.
Named to the second team were Vidalia senior Jamya Smith, Ferriday senior Pacha Poole and Lady Trojan sophomore Aaliyah Gray.
Poole averaged 7.3 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Lady Trojans.
Gray averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 assists a game.
Named as honorable mentions were Ferriday junior Derrick Johnson, Ferriday junior Javarious Turner, Ferriday senior Derrick Carson, Ferriday freshman Pammarion Swanson, Vidalia senior Roderick “Rayjay Ransom, Vidalia senior Curtis Washington, Vidalia senior Jashun Gordon, Lady Viking senior Kaya Washington, Vidalia junior Kenya Lutcher, Lady Viking senior Jada Poole and Vidalia freshman Nyla Poole.
