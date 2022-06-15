David and Liz Duhon of St. Martinville fired a 124 to capture the 2022 Panola Woods Fuss N Cuss Tournament at Panola Woods this past weekend.
“Everyone had a great tine,” said Panola Woods Chairman Mike O’Neal. “We moved it from July to June because of the gnats, and that really seemed to help us.”
The Duhons shot a 63 on Saturday and finished up with a 61 on Sunday.
Pat and Cathy Hinson placed second at 129, finishing as runners-up by scorecard playoff.
Jody Menard and Cynthia Vidrine also shot a 129.
Brian Hinson and Christal McGlothin and Bob and Paula Landreneaux finished at 134.
Ricky and Vicki Campbell came in at 137.
The teams of Terry and Treena Andrews and Ernie and Jody Davis finished at 140.
Donald Morales and Joann Bordelon shot a 142.
Billy and Odessa Freeman won the first flight at 137.
Paul and Connie Patterson came in second at 141.
Todd Welch and Tricia Soileau were third at 143.
Taking first place in the second flight were Jack and Gwen Cook at 142.
Walter and Joyce Hogue were second at 145.
Dany and Regina King placed third at 150.
The 2nd Annual Family Classic with parent and child will be held Saturday.
“That’s mainly for the kids,” O’Neal said. “They don’t get out much to play golf, and this is a good chance for them to enjoy the game.”
The Panola Woods Senior 4-Ball is scheduled for June 25.
The Match Play Championship is June 26-July 4.
The annual 4-ball championship will be held July 16-17.
The Panola Club Championship will be held August 6-7. Cliff McGlothin is the defending champion.
“It’s nice to be back to normal,” said O’Neal, who had to juggle and adapt to COVID-19 the past couple of years. “People are coming out and we’re definitely seeing an uptick. We’re expecting full fields for our championships. And the course is in great shape.”
