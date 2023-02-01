St. Patrick Shootout scheduled Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Patrick Catholic Church Shamrock Shootout Golf Tournament will be held March 11 at Panola Woods Country Club.The 3-person scramble is $240 for each team.The tournament tees off at 9 a.m. The tournament is also limited to the first 20 teams.Call Panola Woods at 318-757-2301 for more information.The Shamrock Shootout is the unofficial start of the tournament season for Panola Woods. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Christianity Games And Toys Golf Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Arbor Day Jan 25, 2023 THE VIDALIA GARDEN Club once again marked Louisiana’s Arbor Day by donating a red maple tree… Read moreArbor Day 'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' Jan 25, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “The Love a Prince Couldn’t Resist,” a vir… Read more'The Love A Prince Couldn’t Resist' CPA releases honor's list Jan 25, 2023 Concordia Parish Academy announces Superintendent, Principal and Honor Rolls for the second … Read moreCPA releases honor's list
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.