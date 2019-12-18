The Ferriday Trojans captured their first state championship and the first for Ferriday High since 1956 as the Trojans routed Many 56-17 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Friday night.
“This is big for the town, kids, staff and community,” said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith. “This is something we can hang our hats on the rest of our lives.”
Ferriday finished with 521 offensive yards and 21 first downs. The Junkyard Dog defense allowed only 218 yards, with 50 of those yards coming on Many’s first drive of the game.
“I can’t explain how hard these kids worked all year round,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They put in the work and reaped the benefits.”
Ferriday lost to John Curtis 23-7 in the 1984 Class 2A state championship game in its only other Superdome apppearance.
Ferriday High’s Bulldogs won four straight championships from 1953-56.
For the third straight playoff game, Ferriday fell behind early with the opposing team scoring on its opening possession as Many started from its own 37-yard line and moved to the Ferriday 13, where Trotter Lafolette connected on a 30-yard field goal with 5:22 remaining in the first quarter.
“The first quarter went pretty much as planned,” said Many head coach Jess Curtis. “We would have liked to have had a touchdown instead of a field goal, but we felt good at the point.”
After not allowing a team to score on its first possession for 11 straight weeks since the season-opener, the Trojans’ opponents scored on their first possession the past three weeks.
“We’ve been starting out slow defensively the past couple of weeks, but getting hit in the mouth early seems to have woken us up,” Smith said. “I was a little concerned because that’s what they wanted to do was control the clock with ground and pound. But we were able to come back and score so that was big.”
Ferriday took the lead for good with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Dillon to Elijah White just over the outstretched fingers of Many defensive back Ze’Quarrius Rhone. The conversion failed.
Midway through the second quarter, Ferriday junior defensive end Kylyn Lewis sacked Rhone, causing a fumble that was recovered by Trojan defensive lineman Roosevelt Davis at the Many 31.
“I knew it was going to be play-action,” Lewis said. “I looked over at the sideline and Coach Smith told me to go get him. I didn’t know he fumbled until I saw Roosevelt with the ball.”
“That was a pivotal point in the game,” Curtis said.
An end around by White carried the ball 12 yards to the Many 18.
Facing fourth-and-10 at the Tiger 18, Dillon passed to Kobe Johnson to the 6-yard line. Three plays later, Johnson scored from 11 yards out.
“That was perfect ball placement,” Smith said of Dillon’s pass to get the first down. “He made that on the run. Once he made that pass I knew he was locked in.”
Dillon was named Most Outstanding Player of the Game after accounting for 225 yards and four touchdowns. The senior Trojan quarterback was 8-of-12 for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 51 yards and two TDs.
Dillon pitched a shuffle pass to Blake Tarver on the conversion for a 14-3 Trojan lead.
Ferriday stopped Many on fourth-and-four which led to a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dillon to White to give Ferriday a 20-3 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first half.
“That was a mistake on my part going for it there,” Curtis said. “The game kind of got away from us there.”
“I can’t believe he (Curtis) ran the same play twice,” Smith said.”I was expecting some sort of play action. That was a big momentum swing. They had an opportunity to get back in the game.”
Ferriday got the ball at their own 11 on a Many punt with 1:52 remaining.
After a 5-yard loss, Dillon threw a short pass to Byron Milligan who zigged-zagged past two defenders before speeding down the sideline on his way to the Many 13-yard lone for an 83-yard play — the longest pass play ever in a Class 2A contest. On the next play, Dillon ran 13 yards for the score to and ran in the conversion for a 28-3 lead which they held into halftime.
“I saw where coach signaled in the play,” Milligan said. “I found an open spot and Kobe got me the ball. I was just trying to make something happen. I was hoping to score.”
And as far as breaking a Class 2A state championship record?
“It feels good to be part of history,” he said
Many appeared to fumble on the ensuing kickoff with Damion Milligan recovering at the Ferriday 47.
Time out was called and the play was under review.
The video board at the Superdome showed the play over and over, and with each showing Trojan fans cheered mightily as it was obvious the ball came out before the Many player was down.
But then the head official said the play stands.
A throng of boos rang out from the very large Ferriday contingent, which is nothing new in the Superdome over the past year.
“I have no idea what they were looking at,” Smith said. “It was blatant that the ball was out and we recovered it. They said there was no clear recovery. But we came up with the ball.”
Many threw an incomplete pass and then ran the ball to run out the clock.
Ferriday scored on its first possession of the second half, going 87 yards in nine plays with Tevyn Byrd going in from three yards and running in the conversion.
Many scored its first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter on a 15-yard run by Terrence Williams
Dillon scored on a 15-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter and ran in the conversion for a 34-11 lead.
“Their quarterback (Dillon) is the best I have coached against in the last 10 years,” Curtis said.
A lateral pass from Dillon to Justin Burns turned into a 19-yard scoring play that put the Trojans up 40-11 going into the final period.
Milligan added a 3-yard run and conversion and Dillon scored on a 37-yard run to complete the scoring for a 56-17 win.
Milligan finished with 178 yards on 12 carries.
Many was led by Williams with 86 yards on 18 carries. Shamarion Wiseman had 108 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Lewis finished with 12 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
“We knew we had to focus on their running backs because they are a running team,” Lewis said. “We had to get their running back down. We knew they didn’t want to throw the ball.”
Byrd collected 10 tackles.
Ferriday finished its season at 14-1, winning its final 13 games.
“it’s an amazing feeling,” Lewis said. “I want to do it again.”
“It’s still kind of surreal,” Smith said. “To be able to do something you’ve always dreamed about doing is something we will all never forget.”
