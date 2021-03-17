Winning a championship is nothing new for Alexandria Middle School boys basketball coach Gary Stewart.
But it was something new and meaningful for the players at the school.
In his first season as head coach at Alexandria Middle School, Stewart led the Jaguars to its first district championship in 10 years.
“I didn’t take it as serious, but it was big for them,” Stewart said. “And I definitely understand why.”
Stewart, who was part of Vidalia’s 2010 state championship team and played in the NCAA Tournament as a guard at Northwestern State, moved to the Alexandria area to be with his girlfriend and help raise his son.
Stewart’s girlfriend works for Alexandria Middle High and arranged Stewart to meet with the principal.
“We hit it off right away and he asked me to come work there,” said Stewart, who teaches 8th grade Science. “Then the basketball coach was relieved of his duties for certain reasons and they asked me to take over.”
Alexandria Middle School’s team lost only one game.
“These kids were never taught a system,” Stewart said. “They bought into it and didn’t give me any pushback. I had to get rid of self and teach the boys to put down what they wanted to do and pick up what’s best for the team. Some felt like they were more than a team, or weren’t apart of the team so it was about finding a balance, picking it all up and showing them my structure.”
Alexandria Middle School held a celebration parade and ordered championship shirts and hoodies.
Championship rings have also be ordered.
“Just to know that it all finally has come together academically, and now athletics, this is done,” Stewart said. “God stepped out and did it for us. They’re happy with themselves. Their self-esteem is high when you see them now walking around school, their head is up and they’re happy. They know that they won, we’re excited that they won but you can see the inner-self in those kids now that they’re happy. They feel like they’ve really accomplished something.”
