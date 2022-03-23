In the same year longtime successful men’s basketball coach Northwestern State Michael McConathy called it quits after 23 years, one of McConathy’s former standout players is making his mark in his first year at Peabody High.
Gary Stewart guided the Peabody High girls basketball team to its first district title since 2015. The Lady Warhorses received a No. 15 seed in the Class 4A tournament, defeating Booker T. Washington 44-39 before falling to No. 2 Bastrop 61-38.
Bastrop lost to eventual state champion A.J. Ellender is the state semifinals.
The Lady Warhorses finished 16-14, winning their last seven regular season games to claim district.
Mention Peabody basketball and everyone immediately thinks Charles Smith and his Peabody boys teams which has been so dominant the past several years.
“It was definitely a good experience,” said Stewart, the District 3-54A Coach of the Year. “Coming in I set that goal, but people really didn’t expect us to do that.”
McConathy amassed 330 of his 682 career wins at Northwestern State. The first 352 victories of McConathy’s 39-year collegiate head coaching career came at Bossier Parish Community College, a program he started and turned into a national tournament participant before arriving in Natchitoches ahead of the 1999-2000 season.
In addition to the sheer volume of victories, McConathy took the Demons to the first three NCAA Tournament berths in school history, winning games in the 2001 and 2006 tournaments. The Demons’ 64-63 opening-round win against No. 3 seed Iowa on Jermaine Wallace’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer remains one of March Madness’ defining upsets.
Stewart was a member of the 2013 Demon basketball team which led the nation in scoring and upset Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference Tournament finals to advance to the NCAA Tournament falling to No. 3 Florida 79-47 in the first round.
Stewart said he patterns a lot of his coaching from what he learned from McConathy.
“Coach Mike was passionate every single day about getting us to keep getting better,” Stewart said. “We would have practices at five in the morning to get us ready. And he was never late for anything. I had never seen anything like him. He would be one of the first ones cleaning up the gym and the parking lots.”
Stewart said he patterned his defense under what McConathy taught at Northwestern.
“I strategize our defense the same way,” Stewart said. ”He liked a very fast-paced game, which was one reason we were the top scoring team.”
Stewart also credits Monique Price, his assistant coach at Peabody.
In his first season as head coach at Alexandria Middle School last year, Stewart led the Jaguars to its first district championship in 10 years.
“I didn’t take it as serious, but it was big for them,” Stewart said. “And I definitely understand why.”
And now Stewart has the tough task of making sure his team stays focused, and does not rest on its laurels next season.
Which is another thing the former Northwestern State Demon learned from his former head coach, as well as former Vidalia High coach Robert Sanders..
“We have to get the girls to stay focused, and not get complacent now,” Stewart said. “We are working hard to get them ready for next season now.”
