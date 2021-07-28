Mention Peabody High basketball and most people think of Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer Charles Smith.
Smith has more than 1,000 wins and eight Louisiana High School Athletic Association basketball titles.
Gary Stewart of Vidalia hopes to be the Charles Smith of Peabody girls basketball after accepting the job as head coach of the Lady Warshorses.
“That’s definitely the goal,” Stewart said. “I want to get the girls on the same level with the boys.”
Stewart has experienced a state championship as a senior at Vidalia in 2010.
The Vikings, a year after falling in the Class 3A state championship game Richwood, defeated Carroll in the finals. Stewart was the MVP in that game.
In his first season as head coach at Alexandria Middle School last year, Stewart led the Jaguars to its first district championship in 10 years.
“I didn’t take it as serious, but it was big for them,” Stewart said. “And I definitely understand why.”
That success undoubtedly played a big role in Stewart being offered the Peabody girls job.
“When I first heard I was going to be offered the job I became extremely anxious, coming from Vidalia to being head coach at Peabody,” Stewart said. “I was a little over-prepared. I had to calm down and realize it was a matter of interviewing for a job.”
Stewart, who will be teaching in the Peabody Science Department, has served as an assistant coach on the Vidalia and Ferriday girls basketball teams.
“Coming from Vidalia prepared me for this,” Stewart said. “It’s a bigger school and platform, but its the same as far as getting kids prepared and battle ready.”
Stewart said he has not set any immediate goals.
“I’m not thinking reaching playoffs or winning championships right now,” he said. “I just want support and the community behind us. These girls have been in the boys’ shadows for a long time. I want to help them get in their own lane and step into it.”
