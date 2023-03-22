Storm back on track By Joey Martin Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter got back on track after dropping a pair of games at the Grace Christian Tournament Saturday in Alexandria Saturday by defeating Union Parish 12-4 Monday at home.“That was the first game where we put everything together,” said Delta Charter head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “We did well in every aspect, and did what we are supposed to do.”Kyle Whatley, who is hitting over .400. got the win, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run. Whatley also went 2-for-3.Tyrin Singleton and Leighton Mullins had two hits each.Davis Cooper and Lawson Reyes each collected a hit.The Storm fell to host Grace Christian 13-6 in their first game on Saturday.Davis Cooper, Ethan Keith, Leyton Mullins, Lawson Reyes, Tyrin Singleton and Kyle Whatley each had hits in contest. “We hit the baseball, but just couldn’t put enough together,” said Delta Charter head coach Nicholas Kennedy.The Storm fell to Northside Christian 8-7 in its second game.“We were up the entire time, but just couldn’t finish it off in the end,” Kennedy said.Delta Charter is ranked No. 27 in Division IV select with a 4-7 record.“We’re playing sound baseball for the most part, but we’re just not catching any good breaks right now,” Kennedy said.Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter Thursday in its district opener before visiting Block Saturday.The winner of the district will host a district tournament at the end of the season.This will be the first year a district tournament will be played at the end of the season, April 10-13 prior to the playoff brackets for Division IV select are released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Meteorology Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Archeological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Mar 15, 2023 Concordia Parish Library will host a program on the Louisiana Purchase Expeditions by Joseph… Read moreArcheological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Library lists march memorials, honorariums Mar 15, 2023 Thoughtfulness Thinking: Mindfulness & Thoughtfulness Thinking: Positive Thinking by Vic… Read moreLibrary lists march memorials, honorariums Library to host landscaping program Mar 15, 2023 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Clayton Library on Thursday, March 23 … Read moreLibrary to host landscaping program
