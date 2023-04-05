Storm baseball fighting for playoffs By Joey Martin Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sitting at No. 24 in Division IV select with an 8-9 record, Delta Charter baseball coach Nicholas Kennedy said every game is a playoff game for the next two weeks.The top 24 teams in Division IV select advance to the playoffs.Delta Charter fell to Buckeye 14-4 Monday in Seville. “We actually out-hit them 7-4, but we had some walks and late errors that hurt us,” Kennedy said. “Our pitching really wasn’t bad. There was an inconsistent strike zone.”Kyle Whatley led Delta Charter with two hits. Ethan Keith, Lawson Reyes, Layton Mullins, Tyrin Singleton and Will Wiley each had a hit.Delta Charter’s baseball team defeated Block 11-1 Thursday in Ferriday.“The guys played well,” said Delta Charter head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “We just want to finish strong and make a run in the playoffs.”Tyrin Singleton, Kyle Whatley and Will Wiley had two hits each.Ethan Keith and Lawson Reyes had one hit each.Whatley started and pitched two innings, allowing one hit. Keith pitched two innings, allowing one hit, and Riley Butts pitched one inning.Delta Charter played at Sicily Island Tuesday. The results of that game are in the A section.The Storm is scheduled to host Harrisonburg on Thursday.The district tournament will be held at Delhi Charter April 11-13. The Gators finished a game ahead of the Storm after beating Delta Charter in Delhi last month.The Storm will end its regular season on April 15 at home against Grace Christian.The baseball brackets for select and non-select is scheduled for April 18.Ascension Catholic and Ouachita Christian hold down the top two spots in IV.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Armed Forces Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library 2 hrs ago VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled 2 hrs ago Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned 2 hrs ago Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.