In a battle down to the final out, Oak Grove held off Delta Charter 6-4 Friday at Oak Grove.
“It was a great game,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn “It was a real pitcher’s duel. Drew Brown did a great job for us on the mound.”
The Storm fell to 5-7 against an Oak Grove team ranked No. 2 in Class 1A power rankings.
Delta Charter is ranked No. 8.
The Storm scored two runs in its first at-bat.
Oak Grove scored one in the first and two a 3-2 lead in the second.
The Tigers led 7-2 going into the top of the seventh when the Storm scored two runs, leaving the bases loaded.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Ozburn said. “We just made a few more mistakes than they did. But we’ll learn from this and move on.”
Blake Grayson doubled and walked for Delta Charter.
Preston Higgins and Juvari Singleton collected base hits.
Payten Roberts and Brown both walked.
Delta Charter hosts Block Monday at 4 p.m.
