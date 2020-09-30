Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler has no trouble getting his players focused heading into the 2020 football season.
That’s because with the lack of experience coming back, those players know their chances of seeing the football field are very high.
Wheeler is using Delta Charter’s lack of high expectations as motivation.
The Storm start off their season at home against Jonesboro-Hodge and defending Class A champion Oak Grove.
“We’re going to be outmanned in most games, but as long as we put forth the effort and have a great attitude, we’ll let the chips fall where they may,” Wheeler said. “We have winnable games on our schedule. No one knows how any game can go. We feel like we can be there at the end of the season and surprise some people in the playoffs.”
The Storm upset Plain Dealing in the first round of the playoffs last year, 42-38, before falling to Class A state runner-up White Castle in the second round.
One player who will be spending a lot of time on the field at all times is senior Tre Griffin.
Griffin rushed 184 times for 1,246 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 70 yards.
Wheeler has big holes to fill, beginning with Kavarius Whitehead, who played quarterback, running back and receiver last season.
Whitehead passed for 786 yards and rushed for 645, accounting for 18 touchdowns.
Senior Kenzeric Hollins will be playing quarterback for the first time for Wheeler.
“KJ has done a good job of learning the offense,” Wheeler said. “He is a real physical runner.”
Tre Griffin returns at running back and has getting some attention from colleges. Curtis Bullitts is at fullback.
“Tre is our centerpiece,” Wheeler said. “He worked very hard over the offseason. We’re definitely going to be more of a power-type team.”
Wheeler suffered a tough setback when back-up running back and starting linebacker Robert Doss fractured his arm against River Oaks in a scrimmage Friday. Doss will be out six-to-eight weeks.
Wheeler also has a big hole to fill in lineman Cole Beard, who was a steady force in the middle the last three years for Wheeler.
But Wheeler is very high on seniors Luke Roberson, Drew Brown and Will Procell, along with juniors Aiden Ferguson and Chase McGraw.
Senior Jarred Barron is at tight end.
“These guys have really been working hard,” Wheeler said.”We look to be very physical,”
Zach Clayton and Peyton Roberts are the two receivers.
“They do an excellent job of blocking down the field, as well,” Wheeler said.
Defensively, Wheeler has to replace stalwarts Chandler Harrison, Hayden McFarland and Carson Cupit.
Roberson, McGraw, Brown and Barron on up front for the Storm.
Drevions Clark will also see time on the line.
“We’ve got more depth up front, so our guys should be able to get little breathers,” Wheeler said.
Linebackers are Roberts, Bullitts and Juvari Singleton.
In the secondary are Jestin Garrison, Zach Clayton, Jayden Grffin and Jalen Watson.
Roberts will handle kickoffs and extra points, Barron will kick off and Roberts and Clayton will be doing the punting.
“I blow the whistle and our special teams race out there,” Wheeler said. “In close games, special teams can be the difference.”
Wheeler said practices have been more upbeat since the LHSAA named a starting date.
“It has been absolutely crazy, but we’re thrilled to be able to play some football,” Wheeler said. “The kids are having more fun at practice.”
Delta Charter opens its season at home against Jonesboro-Hodge.
Tickets are $8.
Delta Charter’s scheduled home game with Oak Grove is now going to be played at Oak Grove after Oak Grove offered to pay Delta Charter for visiting their field.
The official capacity of Delta Charter’s stadium is 187.
Visitors will be allowed 50 tickets.
All extracurricular activity participants will be allowed to purchase two tickets for the game. Ticket availability will be based on the number of participants in each of these activities.
Ticket must be presented at the time of entry.
A mask must be worn upon entry and remain in place during attendance at the event.
Any attendee/fan that exits the game will not be allowed to reenter.
