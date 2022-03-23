\Delta Charter head baseball coach Nick Kennedy challenged his team to limit the number of errors before the storms home game with Sicily Island Thursday

Delta Charter did not commit an error in its way to a 25-0 win over the tigers

“That was the first time we did not commit an error all year,” Kennedy said. I challenged them and got what I wanted. I was actually not expecting that.”

Preston Higgins got the win in three innings of work, striking out eight

Payten Roberts and Ethan Keith doubled and singled twice in the win

Higgins homered and singled.

Davis Cooper doubled and singled while Jadyn Jones singled twice

  

