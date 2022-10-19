Delta Charter’s football team ran out onto the field as fireworks exploded in the end zone.
Sicily Island came out with some fireworks of its own as on the second play of the game Tiger quarterback Gartarrius Cooper ran up the middle from his 48-yard line, appeared to be stopped, but busted out and raced to the end zone of the first score of the game. Omarion Jordan ran in the conversion.
A long kickoff return by Tyrin Singleton set the Storm up at the Tiger 43-yard line.
Seven plays later, Juvari Singleton went in from one yard out, and Tyrin Singleton ran in the conversion to tie the game at 8-8
“The game didn’t start out quite like we wanted, but we were able to roll with the punches,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “I was happy to see us respond the way we did. In these rivalry-type games you never know what is going to happen. But I thought after we settled down we got back in our groove and played the way we are capable of playing.”
Delta Charter got the ball back after Clay Roberson recovered a fumble at the Storm 34-yar line.
Otis Bates scored from 12 yards out, but that score was negated by a motion penalty.
Facing fourth and goal from the Sicily Island 18, Juvari Singleton was stopped at the Tiger 11.
Sicily Island moved the ball to the 22, but a scrambling Jordan ran back to his 1-yard line, where he fumbled and it was recovered by the Storm.
“That was a big turning point,” Wheeler said.
Following a penalty, Tyrin Singleton scored from 1-yard out and added the conversion run for a 16-8 Storm lead.
Juvari Singleton finished 13-of-18 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 89 more and two TDs.
Tyrin Singleton caught two passes for 74 yards, while Ron Ellis had three catches for 40 yards and Jaydon Griffin caught three passes for 15 yards.
Davis Cooper led the Storm defense with seven tackles.
Jalen Ivy had six tackles, while Lawson Reyes had three tackles and forced two fumbles.
Delta Charter’s Aidan Ferguson, who usually plays on the line, scored his first-ever touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second half..
Cooper scored Sicily Island’s final TD, with Jordan running in the conversion.
“I thought we played well,” said Sicily Island coach Curtis Shavers. “If it wasn’t for the turnovers and breakdowns in our secondary it could have been a different outcome.”
