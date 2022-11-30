Delta Charter dropped a pair of games against Union in Ferriday November 22.
The Lady Storm fell to Union 50-32.
“We came out intimidated by their size,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “We went to man-to-man in the third quarter and began to cut into their lead. They figured out we could play with them, but it was too late.”
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 21 points, while Chyann Lee added eight.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Union 67-47.
“We just didn’t play well, and that’s on me,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “But we are going to keep working hard.”
Ronald Ellis Jr., led the Storm with 22 points. Tyrin Singleton added 12 and Juvari Singleton eight.
Delta Charter played host to Madison of Tallulah on Wednesday.
Delta Charter hosts Claiborne Christian Friday in boys and girls play.
