Delta Charter dropped two close games at its tournament Thursday and Friday.
“It was a good tournament,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn. “We had a good turnout and good ballgames. We needed the playing time.”
The Storm led LaSalle 8-5 on Friday before the Tigers scored 10 runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 15-10 win.
Jared Barron, Blake Grayson, Preston Higgins and Drew Brown doubled and singled
Payten Roberts singled and walked twice.
Davis Cooper, Morgan Hawn and Ethan Keith all singled.
“We hit the ball well, we just have to cut down on errors,” Ozburn said.
On Thursday, Grace Christian scored four runs in the seventh inning to take a 4-3 lead over Delta Charter.
The Storm tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Grace Christian scored three in the top of the eighth for the win.
The Storm committed five errors in the contest.
Drew Brown pitched six innings, keeping Grace Christian scoreless for six innings.
“Drew did a great job, but he had thrown 111 pitches and it’s too early in the season and it’s not worth that,” Ozburn said. “It’s frustrating because we beat them everywhere but on the scoreboard.”
Blake Grayson led Delta Charter with three hits.
Ethan Keith collected two hits for the Storm.
Preston Higgins drove in three runs for Delta Charter.
Delta Charter plays two games at the Jena Tournament this weekend.
