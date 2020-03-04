Delta Charter pushed West St. John to the limit Friday night, falling to the Rams 64-57 in a Class 1A boys bi-regional playoff game in Edgard.
The Storm, ranked No. 21, finished their season at 6-16.
“We missed 12 free throws,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “We lost on rebounding and free throws. That’s a game we should have won.”
West St. John led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime.
The Storm, seeded No. 21, cut the lead to 45-38 after three quarters.
“I told the guys if we could get it to five points in the fourth quarter, we should win this ballgame,” Crawford said. “But we weren’t able to capitalize on our opportunities.”
Both teams scored 19 points in the final period.
Kavarius Whitehead led Delta Charter with 20 points. Ny’Kell Brooks added 17 and Trace Miller 14.
“I’ve got all our guys running track, and we’re going to start back after giving them 30- days off,” Crawford said. “We get Thess Baker and Jestin Garrison back after both missed the season with injuries. I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.