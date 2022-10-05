Storm fall in shootout By Joey Martin Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tyrin Singleton of Delta Charter carries the ball against Lakeview Friday. In a contest stopped temporarily in the third quarter after a fight broke out, Delta Charter fell to Lakeview 36-30.Despite a Lakeview player taking off his helmet and swinging it, no one was ejected.Delta Charter lost quarterback and playmaker Juvari Singleton in the third quarter after he was slammed down on his head running the football. "We just had to regroup after that," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. "The kids played hard the entire game."Singleton had a CT scan, which came back negative."He's OK, just real sore," Wheeler said.Delta Charter's Jaydon Griffin scored from five yards out to pull the Storm to within 36-30 with two minutes remaining.The Storm, out of timeouts, tried an onside kick that was recovered by Lakeview. The contest was tied at 22-22 at halftime. Before going out with the injury, Juvari Singleton was 14-of-20 for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 73 yards on 11 attempts.Tyrin Singleton caught nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.Ron Ellis caught three passes for 51 yards.Davis Cooper led the Storm defense with eight tackles.Lawson Reyes and Jalen Ivy had six tackles each.Delta Charter visits Tensas High School Thursday in a District 4-1A contest.The contest is the first of five straight disttict games. The Storm will compete in Select Division IV in the postseason. 