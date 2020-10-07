Jonesboro Hodge scored two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to pull away from Delta Charter in the second half in a 37-8 win over the Storm Friday in Ferriday.
Delta Charter led 2-0 after the first quarter, and trailed 6-2 at halftime.
“We certainly held our own for a while,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We came out moving the ball and controlled the football for almost the entire first quarter.”
Although unable to put points on the board, DCS held Jonesboro-Hodge within its own 10, forcing a punt. The snap went over the punter’s head and out the back of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Storm lead.
Jonesboro-Hodge was able to score in the second quarter for a 6-2 lead.
The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the second half.
Delta Charter quarterback Kenzeric Hollins scored on a 3-yard run in the final period.
Delta Charter lost seniors Tre Griffin and Zac Clayton during the contest.
Griffin injured his knee and is being evaluated this week, while Clayton broke his arm.
“That’s tough enough, but especially when you have 22 players,” Wheeler said.”I was proud of our effort. I feel like we can play with anybody for a half, but sometimes we can worn down in the second half. But our guys never give up.”
Delta Charter hosts defending Class A state champion Oak Grove Thursday.
That game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
It may be a new year for Oak Grove High School, but it’s certainly not a new team.
“They may be as big, fast and physical as last year, maybe even more so in some spots,” Wheeler said. “They have monsters on both sides of the ball.”
Oak Grove defeated White Castle 55-12 in the Class A state championship game last year.
The Tigers scored 204 points in four playoffs games last year.
The Tigers opened their year with a 14-12 win over 4A Sterlington Friday in Oak Grove.
“That was a very physical ballgame,” Wheeler said. “We need to take care of the football this week against Oak Grove. I’ve got my David and Goliath speech ready. We need to get something positive going early. I know our guys will compete. The main thing is we have to come out of this game healthy.”
