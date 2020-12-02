Two of the last four years, Delta Charter’s football team has gone on the road in the first round of the playoffs and upset the higher ranked team in the first round of the playoffs.
Friday night, the Storm saw that role reversed as No. 20 LaSalle upset No. 13 Delta Charter 32-6 to end Delta Charter’s tumultuous season at 3-3, having its last three regular season game canceled because of COVID-19. Storm head coach Blake Wheeler had to miss a game this season because of a positive case in his family.
“The score really doesn’t say how close that game was,” said LaSalle head coach Derek White. “Delta Charter played hard and physical. This was the first time since the second game we had our entire offensive line healthy.”
“They had some pretty good-sized kids and it was tough because we have so many going both ways,” Wheeler said. “They were more physical than us from the jump.”
After a scoreless first quarter, LaSalle finished off a 19-play, 93-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Blake Rogers to Gabe Shelton on fourth-and goal with 6:05 remaining in the first half. The conversion failed.
A blocked punt on Delta Charter’s next possession set LaSalle up at the Storm 13-yard line.
Facing fourth-and-1 at the Storm 4-yard line, Clay Clark carried it to the Delta Charter 1-yard line.
Clark got the call on the next play, but a bone-jarring hit by Peyten Roberts forced the ball into the air, where a LaSalle player caught it on the Delta Charter 4-yard line and was tackled.
Clark got the call on the next play and carried it in from four yards out. Shelton ran in the conversion with 16 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 14-0 halftime advantage.
LaSalle scored on its first drive of the second half as Kayden Engles went 15 yards for the score to put the Tigers up 20-0.
Engles added another score in the third quarter.
Josh Jones put LaSalle up 32-0 on a 23-yard run with 3:29 remaining in the game.
Delta Charter prevented the shutout with a fourth-down pass of 21 yards from Kenzeric Hollins to Juvari Singleton.
White also lost his starting quarterback earlier in the season to a collarbone injury.
That led to White going to a spread offense that at times was a variation of the single wing.
“It’s our spinner offense because we really didn’t have anybody who could throw the football,” White said.
The spinner offense kept Delta Charter’s defense off balance as misdirection usually led to Shelton and Clark gaining yardage up the middle.
“We had opportunities, but we just didn’t play well,” Wheeler said. “If something could go wrong, it did. But I thought our kids played hard. There was definitely some rust out there from being off so long.”
A 19-yard run by Tre Griffin to the LaSalle 40 led to the Storm turning the ball over on downs at the Tiger 31 in the third period.
LaSalle, 2-5, now travels to No. 4 White Castle, which received a first-round bye.
White Castle defeated Delta Charter 32-6 in the second round last year after Delta Charter upset Plain Dealing in the first round.
White Castle lost to Oak Grove in the Class 1A state finals last year.
The Storm finished the season at 3-3.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” Wheeler said. “They were a pleasure to coach. But this is always the most depressing Monday of the year.”
