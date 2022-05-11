Delta Charter came up one game short of the Class 1A baseball state tournament as the Storm fell to No. 1 Grand Lake 10-0 Friday in Lake Charles.
“We had three players who had played in a playoff game last year,” said first-year Delta Charter coach Nick Kennedy. “This team was new to it, and really didn’t understand. But I am so proud of them. Where we came from in the beginning to know is so big. Grand Lake showed why they are No. 1. They have the pitching, the defense and the hitting. I can’t say anything bad about our experience. There’s a reason they have been to Sulphur the past five years. This experience is going to help us next year.”
The No. 8 Storm defeated Lincoln Prep 25-1 in the first round, and Northwood-Lena 13-3 in the second round to reach the quarterfinals.
Grand Lake junior pitcher Garrett Walker struck out 10 Storm batters and gave up just three hits.
Grand Lake takes on Many today (Wednesday) in the semifinals.
“They’re the true No. 1 seed. They’re an all-around great team. Zero errors. Their pitching was phenomenal,” Kennedy said. “They were a good team and at the end, they had zero errors and we had five. If we cut down on the errors, I felt like we had a chance to win.”
Preston Higgins, Davis Cooper and Lawson Reyes accounted for Delta Charter’s three hits.
Grand Lake faces Logansport in the 1A semifinals.
Oak Grove faces LaSalle in the other Class 1A semifinal contest in Sulphur.
