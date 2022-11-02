Storm finishes regular season at Block By Joey Martin Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter visits Block Friday in its final regular season game of the season, hoping to receive a playoff spot Sunday.“Right now my main focus is on Block,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler, whose team fell to Delhi Charter 46-14 Thursday. “If we don’t win this game, we probably don’t make the playoffs.”Wheeler was without starting quarterback Juvari Singleton, who injured his ankle against Delhi the week before. Block won its first game of the season Friday, defeating Tensas.Wheeler said Singleton is expected to see some playing time Friday night.“I don’t take any opponent lightly, and certainly don’t expect our players to,” Wheeler said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blake Wheeler Juvari Singleton Game Sport Playoff Spot Delta Opponent Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Local schools to honor veterans 2 hrs ago Ferriday High will present a Veteran’s Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Vidalia High will h… Read moreLocal schools to honor veterans Church news Oct 20, 2022 First Baptist Church of Ferriday Read moreChurch news 'Lawyers In Libraries' slated for Oct. 27 Oct 20, 2022 Concordia Parish Library is pleased to announce that it is participating in the ninth a… Read more'Lawyers In Libraries' slated for Oct. 27 COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarroll's Landers, assistants suspended for remaining 2022 seasonCarroll's Ford named interim head coachArrest warrants issued for Carroll coachesEl-Giar nails clutch kick to contribute to Rebels' undefeated district runArrests likely in connection with Carroll-FPHS incidentCarroll coaches out on bondsCrowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin ParishCarroll remains unbeaten following Richwood defensive showcaseSterlington chief claims officers fired illegallySterlington's Hail Mary falls short in 26-20 loss to Amite Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMethodist churches mull stand against LGBT front (1)
