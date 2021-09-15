Delta Charter is off to its first 2-0 start since 2017 after shutting out Delhi 42-0 Thursday in Ferriday.
The game was moved up a day because of a shortage of officials.
In 2017, in Storm head coach Blake Wheeler’s first season at DCS, Delta Charter defeated Homer 26-12 in its opener and followed that up with a thrilling 34-33 win over Lincoln Prep as quarterback Kavarius Whitehead scored on a 14-yard as the horn sounded for the win.
Delta Charter lost to General Trass 34-20 in week 3.
The Storm amassed 301 rushing yards Thursday, led by Payten Roberts with 149 yards and quarterback Juvari Singleton with 104.
“That’s what you put the time in for during the summer, to win these type of games,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “When Delhi got off the bus, they looked scary. This is my fifth year, and this team is the best example of what Storm football should be about — discipline and hard-nosed football. There was some hard hitting out there.”
Roberts rushed for 124 yards in the Storm opener at D’Arbonne Woods the week before.
“This feels great,” Roberts said. “I love being able to touch the ball and being involved in every play, even when I am blocking. This team has been working hard, and we’re all on board.”
Delta Charter took the ball 67 yards on 12 plays on its first possession as Storm quarterback Juvari Singleton passed 23 yards to Jared Baron, who reached back and grabbed the ball over the head of his defender before running into the end zone for the first score of the game.
“We converted a big third down on that series,” Wheeler said. “One of our kids said, ‘Coach, we knocked out most of the first quarter.’ I didn’t realize that. That sustained drive gave us a lot of confidence. Our offensive line blocked well all night. Jared, Aiden (Ferguson), Marty Blaney, Chase (McGraw) and our freshman, Jalen Ivy and Noah Skipper did a great job.”
Singleton pulled the Bears offsides three times on the clock-eating drive. Delhi finished with 16 penalties for 129 yards.
The conversion failed, leaving the Storm with a 6-0 lead with 5:50 remaining.
Delta Charter went up 14-0 early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Singleton and two-point conversion pass from Singleton to Curtis Bullitts.
Delta Charter’s Tyrin Singleton intercepted a Bear pass near midfield and returned it for a score to put the Storm up 20-0 in the second quarter.
“That kid (Tyrin Singleton) is going to be special,” Wheeler said. “He has great instincts.”
Delta Charter’s defense stopped Delhi on fourth-and-2 at the Storm 47 with 47 seconds remaining in the first half as Bullitts got to Bear quarterback Blake McKinney first and was joined by several teammates on the stop.
“We had really good pressure on their quarterback,” Wheeler said. “He’s a fantastic athlete, but we kept him pretty contained and kept him from moving around too much to complete passes.”
The Storm marched the ball down the field on their first possession of the second half as Roberts went down the sideline running over Bear defenders on a 33-yard gain to the Delhi 49.
Singleton finished off the drive with a 1-yard run, and Ronald Ellis Jr., ran in the conversion for a 34-0 lead.
The final Storm score came on the first play of the final quarter as Roberts scored on a 22-yard run. Jestin Garrison added the conversion run.
