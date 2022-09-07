Storm look to lasso Mustangs By Joey Martin Sep 7, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter opens its home schedule Friday as the Storm hosts River Oaks of Monroe.“It’s good to be back home,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We’ve been on the road three straight weeks (scrimmage, jamboree and game), so we’re excited to play before the home fans.”River Oaks defeated Beekman Charter 29-18 Friday. Beekman Charter is coached by Joseph Purvis, whose wife, Kayla is from Vidalia. Purvis is in his first year at Beekman.Beekman had 291 yards of total offense against River Oaks. River Oaks senior Jack Skipper rushed for 78 yards on 12 carries, while junior quarterback Peyton Odom had 60 yards on eight carries.River Oaks is coached by Daniel Vanderberg, who replaced the legendary Robert Hannah, who retired at the end of last season.Vanderberg was defensive backs coach for Calvary Baptist.“They run the triple option,” Wheeler said. “They run it well for having it for such a short time. We have to be disciplined on defense, tackle well and follow our assignments.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oak Daniel Vanderberg Sport American Football Beekman Charter Blake Wheeler Joseph Purvis Kayla Carry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Football starting Sep 1, 2022 FERRIDAY HIGH School’s C.J. Reed sprays water on teammate Bobby Sheppard Jr., during the Tro… Read more FCG Aug 11, 2022 The Doty Road Church at 1604 Third St. was recognized by the Ferriday Garden Club as the Gol… Read more Tilt - Thompson exchange vows Aug 3, 2022 Bessie Colette Thompson and Campbell Macdonald Tilt exchanged vows at five o'clock in the ev… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThreats fly in firefighter, Police Jury spatOCS overcomes multiple significant injuries in victory over Watson ChapelNeville 'gets the W' in sloppy mud brawlWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over SterlingtonCarroll vs. Delhi ruled cancellation instead of forfeitBody retrieved from Black River identifiedWarriors rushing attack, opportunistic defense earn hard-fought victoryTurf anyone?MARTIN: Smaller schools punch up in competition in Week 2Wossman begins Cahee era with dominant win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)West Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
