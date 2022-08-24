You may have a hard time finding a high school football coach as excited as Delta Charter’s Blake Wheeler about starting a new season.
After being shifted to a District 4-2A, the Storm no longer have to battle the likes of Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek, St. Frederick or Oak Grove (which moved up to 2A).
Delta Charter now competes with Delhi Charter, Delhi, Block, Sicily Island and Tensas.
“We’re very excited about it,” Wheeler said. “We have a chance to hang a banner competing for a district championship. Years past we just wanted to stay healthy through district. Anytime you get rid of the schools we did, you’re chances are better. Delhi Charter is a good team, Delhi will be much improved. But we know we can compete with those schools.”
Last year, Delta Charter posted an impressive season-opening 28-14 win over D’Arbonne Woods in Farmerville.
D’Arbonne Woods was the Class 2A surprise team of the year under first-year coach Tommy Tharp who led the Timberwolves to a 6-4 record, including a win over Jonesboro-Hodge.
Delta Charter finished the season at 6-5, falling to Basile 26-14 in the second round of the playoffs after receiving a bye.
The Storm posted wins over D’Arbonne Woods, Delhi and River Oaks to start out 3-0 for the first time in its history.
Delta Charter fell to Oak Grove in its fourth game before defeating Sicily Island and Tensas. The final win came against Beekman, with losses to Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek and St. Frederick at the end of the regular season.
Wheeler returns junior quarterback Juvari Singleton, who completed 46-of-85 passes for 514 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while rushing for 1,1218 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“Juvari is the centerpiece,” Wheeler said. “We’ve been working on his passing because we want to throw the football a little more. But running the football and playing good defense is a proven commodity to winning football games.”
Junior Otis Bates, whose dad rushed for more than 1,000 at Ferriday High in 1993, is the top ballcarrier in the backfield.
“He’s excited to get his turn,” Wheeler said. “Otis has been one of our most consistent leaders.”
Sophomore Tyrin Singleton will be in the slot and see time at running back.
Junior Ronald Ellis Jr. and junior Jaydon Griffin are at wide receiver. Griffin will also see time at tight end.
Wheeler returns four of five starters on the offensive line.
Seniors Aiden Ferguson and Parker Blaney, sophomore Noah Skipper and sophomore Jalen Ivy return. Senior Makal Johnson is at left tackle.
Defensively, seniors Clay Roberson and Robert Doss hold down the defensive end positions, while senior Trey Watts will be at nose tackle and Blaney at defensive tackle.
Doss finished last year with 28 solo tackles and 28 assists.
Linebackers are junior Davis Cooper and sophomore Will Wiley on the inside, and Tyrin Singleton and junior Jaylen Watson on the outside.
Defensive backs are Ellis, Griffin and Juvari Singleton at free safety.
Juvari Singleton will handle the punting, while Wheeler has an open competition for kicker.
“It’s been a hurdle getting past those first and second games,” Wheeler said. “But we have a little more depth this year than pas years which should help us stay healthy. We’re going to be able to rotate kids in and out.”
