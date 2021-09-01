Delta Charter opens its season at D’Arbonne Woods Charter School Friday in Farmerville.
The Timberwolves are under first-year coach Tommy Tharp, who previously served as head coach at Mangham.
D’Arbonne Woods fell to LaSalle 16-6 in its own jamboree Friday.
“Like every other small school, we don’t have that many numbers,” Tharp said. “When you have one out because of COVID or injuries it affects two or three positions. It can be an adventure.”
Tharp said he is impressed with Delta Charter.
“They are well-schemed and give you problems,” he said. “They’ve had a lot of success under (Blake) Wheeler.
Delta Charter fell to Delhi Charter 20-8 in the Delhi Charter Jamboree Friday.
“D’Arbonne Woods reminds me a lot of Delhi Charter as far as size and playing physical,” Wheeler said. “They have a number of seniors. Coach Tharp has done a solid job everywhere he has been. We expect them to be well-coached. They flow to the football real well, It’s a good challenge for us. We have to come out with fire and competitiveness.”
