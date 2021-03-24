Delta Charter’s baseball team out-hit Block in Jonesville Monday, defeating the Bears 12-10.
The Storm jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the third before the Bears scored four in the bottom of the third, three in the fourth and three in the bottom of the sixth after the Storm put up three in the top of the inning.
Delta Charter finished with 11 hits, while Block collected eight.
“Block has some outstanding athletes,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn. “They had several diving catches in the outfield and they hit the ball.”
The Storm was led offensively by Preston Higgins with a triple, double and single.
Drew Brown doubled and singled while Payten Roberts singled twice.
Jared Barron, Eli Brown, Blake Grayson and Ethan Keith each singled.
Delta Charter went 1-2 at the Jena Tournament.
The Storm blanked Rayville 15-0 on Saturday.
Jared Barron and Preston Higgins kept the Hornets without a hit.
Juvari Singleton, Payten Roberts and Barron each had hits for the Storm.
Higgins walked twice.
The Storm fell to Jena 11-1 on Thursday.
Jena scored five runs in the second and fifth innings.
Delta Charter managed five hits. The Storm committed five errors.
Eli Brown had Delta Charter’s only hit.
In the final game of the tournament, the Patriots shut out Delta Charter 10-0 on Saturday.
Franklin Parish pitcher Chandler Easterling held the Storm to two hits.
“Our pitching was more efficient,” Ozburn said. “I thought we hung in there with the bigger teams. Jena had only three hits, but had several stolen bases.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.