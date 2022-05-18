Storm pair on first team May 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter seniors Preston Higgins and Payten Roberts were named to the Class 2-1A All-district first team.Named to the second team were Ethan Keith, Will Wiley, Davis Cooper, Chase McGraw and Kyle Whatley.Lawson Reyes and Gunner Smith were named as honorable mentions. Higgins led the Storm with a .479 batting average. Higgins scored 46 runs, walked 16 times and only struck out eight timesHiggins was 4-3 on the mound, with a 3.24 earned run average. He struck out 52, walking 32. Roberts batted .386Keith batted .397 for the Storm. He was 4-3 on the mound, with a 4.82 ERA. He struck out 52 and walked 24.Wiley batted .386 as a freshman.Cooper batted .343 for the Storm.Whatley hit .318.McGraw batted.250, with six doubles. He was 3-1 on the mound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Preston Higgins Ethan Keith Will Wiley Baseball Sport Payten Roberts Kyle Whatley Davis Cooper Chase Mcgraw Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Monterey-native, WWII hero honored May 12, 2022 On July 30, 1945, a Japanese submarine hit the USS Indianapolis with two deadly torpedoes. T… Read more Joint church revival slated May 11, 2022 Rufus and 1st Baptist Churches will host a joint revival May 17-19 (Tues, Wed & Thur). … Read more Library, VGC, AgCenter hosting gardening programs May 11, 2022 Concordia Parish Library, Vidalia Gardening Club, and the LSU AgCenter are partnering to br… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe wins first baseball state championship since 1999Ouachita Christian gets revenge against St. Frederick in heavily anticipated semifinalClaiborne Christian makes the wait worth it with 7th state championship victoryHawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championshipOCS baseball rallies but falls short in Division IV title gameWossman hires Lake Charles College Prep's CaheeSterlington's season ends in semifinal loss to No. 1 BerwickDeputy finds driver passed out at intersection, arrests him on drug chargesOCS' football camp hits 25-year milestoneClaiborne Christian earns state championship berth with Northside Christian win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
