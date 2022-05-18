Delta Charter seniors Preston Higgins and Payten Roberts were named to the Class 2-1A All-district first team.

Named to the second team were Ethan Keith, Will Wiley, Davis Cooper, Chase McGraw and Kyle Whatley.

Lawson Reyes and Gunner Smith were named as honorable mentions.

Higgins led the Storm with a .479 batting average. 

Higgins scored 46 runs, walked 16 times and only struck out eight times

Higgins was 4-3 on the mound, with a 3.24 earned run average. He struck out 52, walking 32.

Roberts batted .386

Keith batted .397 for the Storm. He was 4-3 on the mound, with a 4.82 ERA. He struck out 52 and walked 24.

Wiley batted .386 as a freshman.

Cooper batted .343 for the Storm.

Whatley hit .318.

McGraw batted.250, with six doubles. He was 3-1 on the mound.

