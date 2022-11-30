Delta Charter is well represented on the All-District 2-2A , while Sicily Island, Block and Tensas also landed players on the team.
Representing Delta Charter on the all-district first team are senior offensive linemen Parker Blaney and Aidan Ferguson, junior linebacker Davis Cooper, junior athlete Juvari Singleton, sophomore wide receiver Tyrin Singleton, junior tight end Jaydon Griffin and junior return specialist Ron Ellis.
Players on the second team for the Storm are senior defensive linemen Clay Roberson and Levi Harrell, junior running back Otis Bates, Griffin at defensive back and sophomore Jalen Ivy at linebacker.
Honorable mentions are offensive lineman Makai Johnson, defensive lineman Trey Watts and linebacker Lawson Reyes.
Representing Sicily Island on the first team are senior linebacker Dekariyae Fountain and freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Smart. Tigers on the second team are freshman tight end Laterric Jordan, senior offensive lineman Kendall Harris Jr., freshman offensive lineman William Little, sophomore athlete Garterrrius Cooper, junior linebacker Amarion Swayzer, senior linebacker James Acker and Fountain as a punter.
Block Bears being named to the team are freshman Dakota Adams as a first-team punter, wide receiver Korin Collins on the first team and sophomore quarterback/defensive back Khristian Osteen.
Tensas is represented by senior running back Terrion Scott on the second team and senior Ahmarian Brown at wide receiver,
Jeremy Foote of Delhi Charter is the district Coach of the Year, while Gator quarterback Chad Clark in the Overall MVP.
