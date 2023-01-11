Delta Charter split a pair of games against LaSalle Friday in Olla.
The Delta Charter boys defeated LaSalle 44-38, while the Lady Storm fell 54-36.
“We played fairly well, but we got to amped up trying to match their intensity,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “We have to play smarter.”
Delta Charter’s boys scored only six points in the first quarter, before adding 13 in the second and 16 in the third.
Ronald Ellis Jr., led the Storm with 23 points.
Tryin Singleton added 11.
Aaron Whitehead led LaSalle with 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds.
LaSalle’s Lady Tigers led 22-21 at halftime, but the Lady Storm were outscored 13-0 in the third period.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever had a team go a quarter without scoring,” said Lady Storm coach Ronald Ellis. “They went to a zone and shaded toward Roniya (Ellis), and we just could not make anything on the other side. We finally figured it out in the fourth quarter, but it was too late.”
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 21 points, while Chyann Lee added eight.
Delta Charter dropped a pair of games Monday at Oak Grove.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Oak Grove 41-39.
“We had the ball last, but Ronald Ellis was run over bringing the ball down the court and no foul was called” Crawford said. “We were short two players. We actually played better than we did against LaSalle, but missed some key shots.”
Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 14 points. Hy’Keem Johnson and Tyrin Singleton added 10 each.
The Lady Storm and Lady Tigers were tied 17-17 at halftime before Oak Grove outscored Delta Charter 27-13 in the second half for a 44-30 win.
