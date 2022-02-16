Storm splits with Tensas By Joey Martin Feb 16, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter’s basketball teams split a pair of games on Senior Night Thursday at Delta Charter as the Lady Storm defeated the Lady Panthers 50-31, while the Tensas boys defeated the Storm 74-45,In the girls contest, Delta Charter led 11-5 after the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 22 points, while Chyann Lee and Carlee Short added nine each. Ellis is averaging 15.8 points a game and 4.8 rebounds.Lee is averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 assists a game.Short is averaging 7.0 points a game.“We’ve been playing good defense,” Ellis said.In the boys game, Amir Cooper led Delta Charter with 12 points, while Ronald Ellis Jr., added 11.Ellis is averaging 15 points a game, while Cooper is averaging 6.9 points a contest. Delta Charter’s boys end their season at home Friday against Sicily Island.The Storm traveled to Block Tuesday.The results of that game are in today’s A section.The boys playoffs will be released Monday.Delta Charter is currently ranked No. 15 in Class 1A power rankings, one spot behind Block High.Tensas High is No. 5.The top eight teams receive a bye, while the top 16 receive a first round bye in the playoffs.Sicily Island is currently ranked No. 20 in the Class 1A power rankings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roniya Ellis Sport Basketball Playoff Cooper Tensas High Delta Ranking Boys Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Vidalia Baptist to host women's conference 5 hrs ago Women of Worship Miss-Lou will host a Women’s Bible Study Conference, “Lord, Heal Our Hearts… Read more Matthews speaks at garden club 5 hrs ago Marcie Mathews was the guest speaker for the February meeting of the Ferriday Garden Club. Read more Pre-K registration scheduled to begin in March 5 hrs ago Concordia Parish Schools will register Pre-Kindergarten students for the 2023 school year fr… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for smuggling drugs to prisonWest Monroe's Butler, Fraley rise through MMA ranksWest Monroe to sell hotel property for $556kResidents request realignment of Wallace Dean RoadSt. Frederick's Neal signs with Crown CollegeParents group questions Ouachita Parish School Board transparencyLHSAA pairings released for girls hoopsOCS, Neville soccer clubs make semifinal pushOak Grove man arrested for pointing gun at children in River Oaks parkWest Monroe woman accused of carrying gun at Lenwil Elementary Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.