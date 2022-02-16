Delta Charter’s basketball teams split a pair of games on Senior Night Thursday at Delta Charter as the Lady Storm defeated the Lady Panthers 50-31, while the Tensas boys defeated the Storm 74-45,

In the girls contest, Delta Charter led 11-5 after the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime.

Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 22 points, while Chyann Lee and Carlee Short added nine each.

Ellis is averaging 15.8 points a game and 4.8 rebounds.

Lee is averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 assists a game.

Short is averaging 7.0 points a game.

“We’ve been playing good defense,” Ellis said.

In the boys game,  Amir Cooper led Delta Charter with 12 points, while Ronald Ellis Jr., added 11.

Ellis is averaging 15 points a game, while Cooper is averaging 6.9 points a contest.

Delta Charter’s boys end their season at home Friday against Sicily Island.

The Storm traveled to Block Tuesday.

The results of that game are in today’s A section.

The boys playoffs will be released Monday.

Delta Charter is currently ranked No. 15 in Class 1A power rankings, one spot behind Block High.

Tensas High is No. 5.

The top eight teams receive a bye, while the top 16 receive a first round bye in the playoffs.

Sicily Island is currently ranked No. 20 in the Class 1A power rankings.

  

