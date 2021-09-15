How good and complete was Delta Charter’s win over Delhi Thursday night?
So good that in the fourth quarter the entire Storm defense was made up of freshmen. And they still kept the Bears out of the end zone in a 42-0 win.
Delta Charter started off the game with a methodical 67-yard drive that ate up 6:50 of the first quarter and ended with Juvari Singleton throwing a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jared Baron, who reached back over the defender to snag the throw and ran into the end zone.
Wheeler arrived at Delta Charter in 2017, the first coach to spend more than one year as head coach at DCS after the Storm had six head coaches in six years.
Delta Charter held Delhi to 49 yards in the first half.
Storm assistant coach Boo Blaney asked me if in all the games covering Delta Charter since 2011 if I ever heard that much popping from a Delta Charter defense.
Quite frankly, no I haven’t.
Most games the Storm was the ones taking tough shots.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler had no doubt that this year’s team is one of his most physical.
This is my fifth year, and this team is the best example of what Storm football should be about — discipline and hard-nosed football,” Wheeler said. “There was some hard hitting out there.”
The Storm can do something Friday that no other Delta Charter team has ever done — win its first three games.
That won’t be easy against a River Oaks team fairly new to the LHSAA after competing for years in the MPSA and all the other letters that organization has used through the years.
Mustang coach Robert Hannah has led River Oaks to many championships over the years.
Don’t be surprised to see this contest come down to the wire.
Meanwhile, talk about a surreal atmosphere at Ferriday High.
Ferriday musical band members totaled 12.
The stands were about half full at kickoff time.
And Ferriday threw one pass in its 16-0 loss to Bastrop — and it was intercepted.
This was a week after throwing one pass against Alexandria Senior High.
That all was certainly hard to take in after the last two years at Melz Field.
COVID-19 has done a real number on Ferriday High.
But it also goes back on the football field to the old cycle adage.
Especially at small schools.
“We just can’t do much downfield right now,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “We just don’t have that skill set.”
But you can bet the Trojans will be back.
Everything was not sour, however.
It was great to see Ferriday assistant coach Jarrell Hayes, who has had a really tough battle with COVID-19, sitting in the end zone for the game. Hayes is slowly getting some strength back. And hopefully he will be back on the sideline at some point this year. I know that’s not soon enough for him.
Vidalia High returns home Friday for a contest with Jonesboro-Hodge, which upset West Ouachita Friday.
The Vikings fell to Jena 40-0 last Friday.
Vidalia head coach Michael Norris is working hard to get his program to where Jay Roark has the Jena football program.
How well the Vikings bounce back from their first loss of the season will go a long way in reaching that status.
