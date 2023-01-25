Delta Charter swept a pair of games from Block High Friday in Jonesville.
Delta Charter’s boys defeated Block 57-35.
The Storm led 15-5 after one period before the Bears pulled to within 20-15 at halftime.
Delta Charter outscored Block 15-11 in the third period and 22-9 in the final quarter.
Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 23 points. Jalen Watson added 12 and Tyrin Singleton 10.
Ellis and Juvari Singleton collected seven rebounds each.
“We just have to play more consistent,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “When we do lose, it’s usually because we beat ourselves. We can be in every game we play.”
The Lady Storm outscored Block 12-2 in the first quarter, and held the Lady Bears to two points in the first, second and third quarters.
“We’ve been playing good defense,” said Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis. “We were able to spread the scoring around, as well. Right now we just want to keep improving and stay up high in the rankings.”
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Chyann Lee added 12. Mikayla Matthews finished with six rebounds, five on the offensive side.
On January 18, Delta Charter’s girls fell to Class 4A Peabody 38-36 in Ferriday.
Peabody beat Franklin Parish 42-39 a day earlier.
There was no boys game.
The Lady Warhorses are coached by former Vidalia All-State basketball player Gary Stewart.
Peabody led 14-9 after one period, but the Lady Storm cut the lead to 22-20 at halftime.
Peabody outscored Delta Charter 7-6 in the third quarter and 10-9 in the final period.
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 26 points.
Roniya came out on fire,” Ellis said. “They went to a box-and-one in the second half, and no one else could hit their shots. Peabody has a lot of big girls, but I thought we did a good job against them.It was a very good effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.