Delta Charter School will host East I’berville this week in a second-round playoff game after receiving a first-round bye in Class 1A.
The Storm is the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A. East I’berville, the No. 13 seed, defeated No. 20 Arcadia Tuesday 15-5 in a first-round contest.
Delta Charter head coach Mason Ozburn reached out to both coaches on a playing date for the quarterfinal contest.
Early predicted rains Thursday and Friday may have Ozburn playing Saturday or even Monday.
But later forecasts have Ozburn pushing to play the game Thursday.
Once a game time is set, this story will be updated.
“I like where we are,” Ozburn said of the No. 4 seed. “Our destiny is in our hands. Our goal is always to reach Sulphur, and this team is capable.”
Ozburn was an assistant coach to Jarrett Hoffpauir in 2018 when the Storm advanced to the Class 1A state championship game in Sulphur, falling to Merryville 6-3.
“Our seniors were freshmen on that team,” Ozburn said. “They cherish that memory and they know what it takes.”
Delta Charter ended the regular season with a 19-0 loss to Ouachita Christian Thursday in Ferriday.
Ouachita Christian pitcher Cal Idom held Delta Charter to two hits — singles by Blake Grayson and Chase McGraw.
The Eagles, who are the No. 1 seed in Division IV, scored three runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and three in the third.
The Eagles collected 15 hits and committed no errors.
“They put the barrel on the ball,” Ozburn said.
With a win, the Storm will likely face No. 5 Logansport in the quarterfinals.
