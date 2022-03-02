Ferriday dropped its third game of the season to Madison Parish Friday, this one a playoff contest to the No. 2 team in the state by a score of 66-42 Friday in Tallulah.
“We had a good week of practice, but as soon as we cut the lights off for the final one something happened,” said Ferriday head coach Shawn Davis. “I don’t know if the stage had gotten to big for them or what.”
Madison is the No. 4 seed. The Jaguars defeated Ferriday 69-45 in Tallulah in a district contest, and won by a 2-0 forfeit after Ferriday had to forfeit two games because of an incident against General Trass in Lake Providence in which the Trojans were involved in a post-game scuffle with players and fans.
Madison outscored Ferriday 17-2 in the second quarter behind 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior center Corey Moore, who led all scorers with 16 points..
“He manhandled us down low,” Davis said.
Junior Tayshaun Dykes added 12.
Ferriday was led by Derrick Carson with eight points.
“It’s back to the drawing board for us,” said Davis, who is in his first year at Ferriday.
Madison faced Many in the second round Tuesday.
Monterey High saw its season end at Stanley Friday as the Wolves fell to the Panthers 54-33 in a Class B first-round contest.
“It was 29-23 with three minutes remaining in the third period and then we just didn’t score at all,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “It was the same thing that plagued us most of the second half of the season, we just couldn’t score. They have good athletes and are well coached.”
Monterey, the No. 19 seed, ends its year at 18-10.
“We only lose one player (Conner Boyd), so we’re excited about next season,” Richard said. “We had the injury bug hit us, so a lot of young guys got playing time for the first time. We have a chance to be very good next year.”
Stanley, the No. 14 seed, played at No. 3 Zwolle Tuesday.
