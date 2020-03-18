I’m not sure what to think about the caution/panic surrounding the Coronavirus.
Then again, I’m not sure how anyone really knows how to react.
And the fact incoming news is breaking more than a Clayton Kershaw curve ball.
I had no idea Friday when Wes Faulk and I visited a local school for our upcoming boys and girls all-parish basketball teams that it would be the last day for a while that I would be able to visit a school in the parish.
I am just grateful that this did not happen three months ago.
Or more specifically, right before Ferriday High and LSU played for championships.
There would have been panic all right. Ferriday and most of Louisiana would have been rioting.
While my heart aches for the seniors who have seen their last sporting event thrown into chaos, I certainly understand the need to be cautious.
Some of these seniors were born during the September 11 attacks in 2001.
They are going to have some stories to tell their grandkids.
There are certainly a lot of logistics at play right now.
I do believe they can extend the seasons if we are fortunate enough to get past these trying times right now.
Then again, what would that do to summer ball?
We really haven’t had to deal with Vidalia High baseball games during Dixie Youth season. Most of the time it was a playoff game and the Dixie Youth would suspend games for home playoff games.
But if the season is pushed back, there needs to be something done to protect the youth during Vidalia games. I see quite a few balls fouled back onto empty Dixie Youth fields before the DYB season begins.
That may sound petty, but what is not petty and what changes are we looking at for the future?
Obviously, changes are coming. And I’m hoping the major change is not shutting down high school baseball and softball completely.
I think I would be pretty safe in saying that no one has had the kind of first year as a high school head coach as Delta Charter baseball coach Mason Ozburn has had after serving as an assistant coach for the Storm since 2014.
Ozburn was set to assist Clay McGuffie, who was named Delta Charter head baseball coach last July, leaving Harrisonburg High.
McGuffie resigned in December because of family issues.
Ozburn was coaching junior high and high school before Buddy Brown stepped up to assist him with the baseball team.
Ozburn had to also rework his baseball schedule. He also was preparing for the arrival of he and wife Lacey’s first child, which was expected around the time of his own baseball tournment.
Taegan May Ozburn arrived Friday morning at around 4 a.m. at six pounds, seven ounces.
Ozburn was able to return to the baseball field Saturday for two games of his tournament.
“I cannot say enough about how the parents and the kids have stepped up,” Ozburn said.
Ozburn was glad to be able to be on the field for what some are saying may be the last game of the season for state schools.
“I met with the seniors before the games,” Ozburn said. “I told them I truly believe this would not be their last game, but to play like it is. It’s tough, but I understand and we’re going to go with whatever the LHSAA says. They know more than we do regarding safety. But I believe they will figure something out. We just have to let things carry themselves out. God’s plan has been put into place.”
Great words of advice from a new daddy.
Everyone stay positive and stay safe. We’ve got some high school athletes with some unfinished business to attend to — hopefully soon.
